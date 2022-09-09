Zydus acquires rights to market MonoFerric from Pharmacosmos A/S of Denmark

Zydus Lifesciences on Friday announced that it has entered into in-licensing agreement with Danish player Pharmacosmos A/S to market MonoFerric, or iron isomaltoside injections, in India and Nepal markets.

Zydus has acquired rights to market MonoFerric 1000 solution for injection/infusion for treatment of iron deficiency in adult patients, when oral iron preparations are ineffective or cannot be used or where there is a clinical need to deliver iron rapidly.

The iron isomaltoside 1000 solution for injection/infusion, is a rapid, single dose IV iron (up to 20 mg/kg bodyweight) developed to reduce the number of infusions required to achieve iron correction with an excellent safety profile, the company said in a regulatory filing.

On the agreement, Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd said: "Iron Deficiency is a severe healthcare challenge and also impacts the quality of life more so in CKD patients. With this introduction, we bring a novel solution to these patients and with our strong last mile delivery, we will enable access to this critical therapy."

Originally developed by Pharmacosmos A/S, MonoFerric is available in over 30 countries including the US and Europe and over 28 million doses have been administered since launch.

Pharmacosmos A/S is a specialist in iron therapy developing, manufacturing and marketing medicines for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in humans and animals.

Zydus is amongst the top players in the nephrology segment with a super-specialty portfolio with brands like Oxemia, Zyrop, Renocrit, Kbind, Grafalon, Tacromus and Mycomune.

Zydus Lifesciences shares traded positive on Friday at ₹377.75 on BSE.