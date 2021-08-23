Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for arthritis drug with 180-days exclusivity

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Monday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Tofacitinib extended-release tablets, used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, in the American market.
The company said it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the drug in 11 mg and 22 mg strengths.
Zydus was the first abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filer on Tofacitinib extended-release tablets 22 mg and thus holds 180-day exclusivity on this strength, the company said in a statement.
Also read: Cadila inks pact with Italian firm to launch generic product in US
According to IQVIA data, Tofacitinib extended-release tablets had annual sales of around $2,082 million in the US for the year ending June 2021.
Zydus said it would produce the drug at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.
The Zydus group now has 321 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in 2003-04, it added.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...