Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market Mesalamine suppositories

Are there toys, trinkets and trophies at your workplace?
These are the visible signs of engagement in an organization
Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it has got final approval from the US health regulator to market Mesalamine suppositories. The drug is used to treat ulcerative proctitis, a type of bowel disease.
“Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Mesalamine Suppositories for rectal use...1000 mg,” the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.
Mesalamine Suppositories is an aminosalicylate anti-inflammatory drug and is believed to work by blocking the production of certain natural chemicals that may cause pain and swelling.
This will be manufactured at the group’s topical manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad.
The group now has 280 approvals and has so far filed over 386 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.
Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading down 0.10 per cent at Rs 1,468.95 per scrip on BSE.
These are the visible signs of engagement in an organization
Accurate performancemeets strong hardware
Job loveLove is in the air with Valentine’s Day approaching. So why not track the affinity people have with ...
The audio legend combines good sound with a unique designthat will suit some
The scheme, proposed in the Budget, could save you time and money once implemented; we take you through the ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Minda Corporation at current levels. Breaking ...
The fund is best suited for investors with a time horizon of more than five years
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...