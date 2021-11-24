Cadila Healthcare inks tech transfer pact with Korean Enzychem Lifesciences

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Cadila Healthcare (Zydus Cadila) has made a manufacturing license and technology transfer agreement with with Enzychem Lifesciences (Enzychem) of the Republic of Korea for its plasmid DNA-based Covid-19- ZyCoV-D.
As per the terms of agreement, Zydus Cadila will provide a manufacturing license and transfer the plasmid DNA vaccine technology to Enzychem Lifesciences.
Both CHL and Enzychem believe that this partnership will lead to an estimated manufacturing of 80 million or more doses of the Plasmid DNA vaccine in 2022, a statement from Cadila Healthcare said on Wednesday.
Under the agreement, Enzychem will manufacture and commercialise the vaccine within its territory under a Zydus trademark and Cadila Healthcare will receive the license fees and royalty payments for the same.
Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Cadila Healthcare, said “We are very happy to partner with Enzychem Lifesciences and provide access to the technology behind the needle-free, plasmid DNA vaccine technology, which is the first of its kind. This agreement enables people in South Korea and other key markets of Enzychem to access a safe, well tolerated and effective vaccine to fight Covid-19.”
ZyCov-D is the first DNA plasmid vaccine in the world for human use, developed indigenously by CHL against the Covid-19 virus.
The vaccine is administered intradermally using the PharmaJet®needle-free applicator, which ensures painless intradermal vaccine delivery.
Ki Young Sohn, Chairman of Enzychem Lifesciences said: “Today marks an important milestone for our vaccine consortium, as we embark on the manufacturing of the world’s first in-class DNA vaccine for humans. This technology allows vaccines to be produced at affordable cost in record time, and DNA vaccines are considerably stable. ZyCoV-D is administered without needles and can be deployed more readily, especially in resource-poor population, where these are urgently needed.”
“With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a qualified workforce dedicated to manufacturing high-quality products, we are very eager to partner with Zydus in addressing the global demand for Covid vaccines, especially in low-medium income countries, added the Chairman of the Seoul-headquartered Enzychem Lifesciences.
