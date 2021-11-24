Cadila Healthcare inks tech transfer pact with Korean Enzychem Lifesciences

Cadila Healthcare (Zydus Cadila) has made a manufacturing license and technology transfer agreement with with Enzychem Lifesciences (Enzychem) of the Republic of Korea for its plasmid DNA-based Covid-19- ZyCoV-D.

As per the terms of agreement, Zydus Cadila will provide a manufacturing license and transfer the plasmid DNA vaccine technology to Enzychem Lifesciences.

Cadila-Enzychem partnership outcome

Both CHL and Enzychem believe that this partnership will lead to an estimated manufacturing of 80 million or more doses of the Plasmid DNA vaccine in 2022, a statement from Cadila Healthcare said on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Enzychem will manufacture and commercialise the vaccine within its territory under a Zydus trademark and Cadila Healthcare will receive the license fees and royalty payments for the same.

ZyCoV-D: First in the world

Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Cadila Healthcare, said “We are very happy to partner with Enzychem Lifesciences and provide access to the technology behind the needle-free, plasmid DNA vaccine technology, which is the first of its kind. This agreement enables people in South Korea and other key markets of Enzychem to access a safe, well tolerated and effective vaccine to fight Covid-19.”

ZyCov-D is the first DNA plasmid vaccine in the world for human use, developed indigenously by CHL against the Covid-19 virus.

The vaccine is administered intradermally using the PharmaJet®needle-free applicator, which ensures painless intradermal vaccine delivery.

Ki Young Sohn, Chairman of Enzychem Lifesciences said: “Today marks an important milestone for our vaccine consortium, as we embark on the manufacturing of the world’s first in-class DNA vaccine for humans. This technology allows vaccines to be produced at affordable cost in record time, and DNA vaccines are considerably stable. ZyCoV-D is administered without needles and can be deployed more readily, especially in resource-poor population, where these are urgently needed.”

“With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a qualified workforce dedicated to manufacturing high-quality products, we are very eager to partner with Zydus in addressing the global demand for Covid vaccines, especially in low-medium income countries, added the Chairman of the Seoul-headquartered Enzychem Lifesciences.