Zydus Cadila Q3 consolidated net down 5% to ₹500 crore

Cadila Healthcare (Zydus Cadila) on Thursday posted consolidated net profit of ₹500 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, down 5 per cent from ₹527 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Company's consolidated revenues from operations were marginally up at ₹3,655 crore for the quarter as against ₹3,633 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated EBIDTA stood at ₹753 crore, down 2 per cent year-on-year.

Company's US sales for the quarter stood at ₹1504 crore, down 6 per cent over same quarter last year.

On standalone basis, company posted net profit of ₹197 crore for the quarter as against ₹140 crore in the same quarter last year, indicating 40 per cent jump.

Standalone revenues from operations stood at ₹1,830 crore for the quarter as against ₹1,919 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

ZyCoV-D vaccine

Zydus Cadila informed that it has started supplies of the three-dose Plasmid DNA vaccine to the Centre against their order for one crore doses.

The group is also planning to make the vaccine available in the private market.

ZyCoV-D is a three dose vaccine administered intradermally using the painless PharmaJet needle free system, Tropis, on day 0, day 28 and day 56.

The company further informed that the supply of commercial batches of drug substance of the vaccine from the facility of Shilpa Medicare Limited shall begin from the current month which will help meet demand.

Also, the company has entered into a manufacturing license and technology transfer agreement for ZyCov-D with Enzychem Lifesciences of South Korea.

This partnership will lead to manufacturing of over 80 million doses of ZyCoV-D vaccine in 2022. "These doses will be supplied in South Korea and a number of countries in Latin America and Asia," Zydus informed its investors.

Also, in a further update on the publication of the data for the world's first Plasmid DNA COVId-19 vaccine, Zydus informed that The Lancet has accepted its submission of the interim analysis of phase-3 clinical trial results of ZyCov-D vaccine for publication.