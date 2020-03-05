Zydus gets regulatory nod for Saioglitazar for treatment of liver disease

Zydus Cadila said on Thursday that the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved its New Drug Application (NDA) for Saioglitazar for the treatment of Non-Cirrhotic Non—Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH) in India.

NASH is a progressive disease of the liver, which starts with fat accumulation in the liver known as Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). This condition could progress to cirrhosis and liver failure.

It is a large unmet medical need as there is currently no approved drug for the treatment of NASH anywhere in the world, a disease that is highly prevalent with 10-30 per cent 0f the global population being affected by it. The prevalence of NASH in India is estimated to be nearly 25 per cent of the population, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

NASH ranks as one of the major causes of cirrhosis, behind hepatitis C and alcoholic liver disease. Liver transplantation is the only option for managing advanced cirrhosis with liver failure.

Pankaj Patel, Chairman, Zydus Group, said: “We are happy that our efforts to discover and develop a novel drug for patients living with NASH, unmet healthcare need globally have been successful. Saroglitazar will provide hope and a new lease of life for millions of patients in India suffering from NASH”.

Sarogiitazar was launched in India in September 2013, for the treatment of diabetic dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia in patients with type—2 diabetes not controlled by statins alone.

In January this year, Saroglitazar received approval for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus. In the last seven years, over a million patients have benefited from this drug, it added.

