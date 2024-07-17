Zydus Lifesciences Ltd entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to market the novel Potassium Competitive Acid Blocker (P-CAB) Vonoprazan in India. The drug will be marketed under the brand name Vault® in India, stated an official release here on Wednesday.

Under the terms of this agreement, Zydus will be marketing the drug in India. Speaking on the development, Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., said, “With a rich legacy in marketing gastrointestinal therapies in India, we have been offering different breakthrough clinical options across the spectrum. In keeping with our patient-centric approaches, we have been enabling access to newer treatment options and innovative healthcare solutions over nearly three decades. We are happy to add Vault® to our wide basket of gastro therapeutic products and widen our range of treatments for acid peptic disorders.”

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is quite a prevalent condition affecting patients in India. Zydus is a pioneer in providing innovative treatment options to manage GERD, such as Pantodac® (Pantoprazole), Happi® (Rabeprazole), and Ocid® (Omeprazole). Zydus was the first company to introduce Pantoprazole in India in 1999. The launch of Vault® (Vonoprazan) will provide clinicians with a novel treatment option to manage GERD and other acid peptic disorders for the Indian population, the release added.