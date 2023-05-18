Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Thursday reported a 25.36 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹296.6 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023 impacted by impairment of goodwill of a wholly-owned subsidiary.

The company, which had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹397.4 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, said its board has recommended a final dividend of ₹6 per equity share of ₹1 each, subject to approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 11, 2023.

Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at ₹5,010.6 crore, as against ₹3,805.6 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses were higher at ₹3,961.3 crore, as compared to ₹3,311.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter, Zydus Lifesciences said it incurred an exceptional item of ₹594.1 crore as impairment of goodwill by Sentynl Therapeutics Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the group.

Moreover, it also incurred ₹7.2 crore in connection with the cessation of the operations of one of the manufacturing facilities of Zydus Wellness Products Ltd, a subsidiary of the group, the filing said.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2023, consolidated net profit stood at ₹1,960.3 crore, as against ₹4,487.3 crore in the previous fiscal.

In FY23, consolidated total revenue from operations stood at ₹17,237.4 crore, as compared to ₹15,109.9 crore in FY22.

Maintaining growth momentum

Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel said the company maintained growth momentum across all key businesses throughout the year, ending the fiscal year on a strong note with steady improvement in profitability and balance sheet health.

On the outlook, he said, "We are well poised to maintain growth momentum, with India geography likely to hold double-digit growth, the US business continuing to leverage our robust product pipeline and agile supply chain and scale-up of our emerging market business."

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit