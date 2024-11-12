Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday reported a 13.7 per cent increase in net profit for the second quarter of FY25. The company’s profits rose to ₹911 crore during the July-September period compared with ₹801 crore the previous year.

The revenues rose 20 per cent to ₹5,237 crore for the period (₹4,368 crore). The investments in R&D stood at ₹480 crore, which was 9.2 per cent of the company’s revenues. EBITDA rose 27.5 per cent to ₹1,461 crore (₹1,146 crore).

For the US formulation business, Zydus registered revenues of ₹2,416 crore, up 30 per cent year on year. This business accounted for 47 per cent of consolidated revenues. The API business registered revenues of ₹119 crore, down 15 per cent. The business accounted for 2 per cent of consolidated revenues.

“Sustained growth momentum across our businesses along with enhanced profitability drove our strong Q2 performance. Execution success of our differentiated pipeline in the US and outperformance of our India Geography business were particularly noteworthy. With a focus on quality excellence, we will continue to align our processes and strengthen compliance. We are on course to achieve our growth aspirations for FY25 and are committed to investing in sustainable growth initiatives and innovative solutions, keeping patient centricity at the core,” Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences.