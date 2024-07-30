FMCG major Zydus Wellness on Tuesday said it has expanded its offerings under the brand Complan with the pilot launch of Complan Immuno-Gro in Tamil Nadu.

The company said Complan Immuno-Gro is formulated with a blend of more than 20 Ayurvedic herbs, such as Amla, Ashwagandha, and Brahmi. It added that the nutrition drinks category in the state alone is pegged at Rs 940 crore.

Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness, said, “There is a marked shift in consumer mindset as natural and herbal products have become the go-to solution for most modern problems and immunity concerns. Our new offering, Complan Immuno-Gro, is based on scientifically designed Ayurvedic innovations catering to growing children’s immunity needs. Through this pilot launch, we also aim to gain market share and expand our foothold in the white powder segment. Further, Sneha’s association with the brand will help us reiterate our values as she is the embodiment of trust, care, and well-being amongst mothers.”

The company said it has roped in actor Sneha as a brand ambassador for the new launch Complan Immuno-Gro is available in two packs of 400g refill and 500g jars priced at ₹279 and ₹350 respectively.