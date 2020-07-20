Zydus Wellness looks to strengthen nutrition, immunity play

Zydus Wellness Ltd, known for brands such as Complan, Sugar Free and Glucon-D, is set to make a stronger play in the nutrition and immunity-boosting space with new launches across its brands, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the pandemic.

Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness Ltd, said, “ We have a portfolio which has a strong nutrition play and our products are well-poised to meet consumer’s needs for healthier lifestyles and we are looking to strengthen this further. We are in the process of working on launching a new product which offers consumers support in boosting immunity in the next few weeks.”

Brands integration

Last year, the company had completed the acquisition of Heinz’s India consumer wellness business that consists of brands Nycil, Complan, Glucon-D and Sampriti Ghee. “We have completed the integration process and have been looking at new launches under all the brands with strong growth plans. While the spread of the pandemic delayed some of the plans for 2020, but integration of the business helped reduce costs and enabled us to become more agile in these challenging times,” he added.

In line with its strategy, the company has forayed into the chocolate spreads segment under its brand Nutralite. This comes in two variants which include calcium-enriched Nutralite Choco Spread besides the quinoa-based protein-enriched variant. It has been launched on the e-commerce platform for now. “We wanted Nutralite to have a bigger play in the spreads category benefits of fortifications. This foray will help the brand offer a product for the whole family including kids while offering nutritional benefits,” Arora said.

Earlier this year, the consumer wellness company had re-launched its Sugar Free Green variant. Rising demand for hygiene products among consumers, prompted the company to swiftly launch Nycil hand sanitisers in April within 12 days. Similarly, the company plans to roll-out new launches under brands Complan, Glucon-D and Sugar Free.

Replying to a query on demand and supply chain trends, Arora said, “ Consumer demand has substantially picked up and we are seeing good traction for products such as Complan and Sugar Free. In terms of supply chains, things have been progressively improving and supply chains are now running closer to full potential. While lockdowns in various regions are still being imposed but the impact has been minimal and we are leveraging on learnings from April and May to navigate these challenges.”

Arora added that the company will also be strategically focussing on further ramping up its direct distribution in both rural and urban regions in the next few months.