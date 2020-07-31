Zydus Wellness reports Q1 standalone net loss at ₹17 crore

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Zydus Wellness Ltd posted standalone net loss at ₹17.45 crore for the quarter ended June 2020, as against the loss of ₹18.76 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The company’s standalone revenues from operations stood at ₹10.80 crore, down from ₹36.9 crore in the comparable quarter last year.
As per the company’s statutory filings, total expenses were ₹60.56 crore for the quarter, of which ₹34.63 crore was finance cost.
On consolidated basis, Zydus Wellness registered profit of ₹89 crore, which is about 11 per cent up from ₹80 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated revenues from operations fell to ₹537 crore as against ₹620 crore in the same pariod last year.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDTA) stood at ₹122.3 crore, nearly flat on a year-on-year basis.
“The past quarter was an unprecedented one due to the Covid-19 pandemic impacting company’s operations in the early part of the quarter. However with the logistical challenges being resolved and approvals for re-starting manufacturing plants and operating C&FA warehouses coming in, the company was able to recover from the early setbacks,” an official statement said.
The sales for April 2020 were impacted due to Covid, but May saw a revival in sales growth followed by double-digit growth in June.
However, during the quarter, Zydus Wellness launched several innovative products.
Zydus Wellness shares gained over 6 per cent in early trades to hit ₹1,660 on the BSE on Friday.
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Brand ambassadors jointly spread the tech message
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
As expected, it’s not a pretty picture on the June 2020 scorecard of RIL. An exceptional gain of ₹4,966 crore ...
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Rats and chimps grin when tickled, but humans laugh 30 times more when the joke is on others
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
Six podcasts that produce comedy gold with their tight scripts and talented hosts
On shedding clothes and kilos at a diet clinic — and gathering flabby skin and marriage tips
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...