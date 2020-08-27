Zydus Wellness approves ₹1,100-crore fund-raising

Huawei Watch GT 2e: Smart, electric and energetic
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
The Board of Directors of Zydus Healthcare, an arm of Zydus Cadila Group, has cleared the proposal to raise close to ₹1,100 crore through a mix of options including issuance of shares to its promoters and a combination of private placement or Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs).
The company informed that the Board of Directors met on Thursday and approved issuance, offering and allotment of equity shares on a preferential basis to Zydus Family Trust at a price of ₹1,643 a share for 21,30,000 number of equity shares totalling ₹349.98 crore. As of June 30, 2020, Zydus Family Trust holds 4.29 per cent stake in the company.
The Board has also cleared the proposal to raise funds up to ₹750 crore by issuing securities of the company, including equity shares (of face value of ₹10 each) through a private placement or QIP to Qualified Institutional Buyers, or a combination thereof.
The Board’s consent is subject to approval of the members and any statutory/regulatory authorities in accordance with the law.
The Board of Directors has convened an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the company’s members/shareholders on September 19 to seek the approval of the members for the proposed fund-raising.
Zydus Wellness shares ended marginally down at ₹1,715 on BSE Thursday.
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
TN boys Velchamy Sankarlingam and Raja Narayanan on working for the hottest tech firms — Zoom and Virgin ...
From gratitude days to wellness breaks, the pandemic is seeing new additions to leave entitlements
At a time when job losses and salary cuts are the order of the day, guess it is too much to expect increments.
Investors have the option of showing their income from trading as capital gains or business income
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
During the sharp market fall in March, it lost far less than its benchmark and category
What have been the social and industry implications of the pandemic? Here’s a look
Farm distress and financial insecurities in a pandemic year have led to a rise in child marriages in the ...
Podcasts are finally making more monies and shows. Here’s this month’s round-up of what to plug into
Meet Major Suman Gawani — the first Indian peacekeeper to receive the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year ...
In Gitanjali Kolanad’s debut novel Girl Made of Gold, truth is presented as pieces of a puzzle that don’t make ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...