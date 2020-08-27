Companies

Zydus Wellness approves ₹1,100-crore fund-raising

Our Bureau Ahmedabad | Updated on August 27, 2020 Published on August 27, 2020

The Board of Directors of Zydus Healthcare, an arm of Zydus Cadila Group, has cleared the proposal to raise close to ₹1,100 crore through a mix of options including issuance of shares to its promoters and a combination of private placement or Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs).

The company informed that the Board of Directors met on Thursday and approved issuance, offering and allotment of equity shares on a preferential basis to Zydus Family Trust at a price of ₹1,643 a share for 21,30,000 number of equity shares totalling ₹349.98 crore. As of June 30, 2020, Zydus Family Trust holds 4.29 per cent stake in the company.

The Board has also cleared the proposal to raise funds up to ₹750 crore by issuing securities of the company, including equity shares (of face value of ₹10 each) through a private placement or QIP to Qualified Institutional Buyers, or a combination thereof.

The Board’s consent is subject to approval of the members and any statutory/regulatory authorities in accordance with the law.

The Board of Directors has convened an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the company’s members/shareholders on September 19 to seek the approval of the members for the proposed fund-raising.

Zydus Wellness shares ended marginally down at ₹1,715 on BSE Thursday.

