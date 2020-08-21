Zystus Nutraceuticals has launched immunity boost products

Zystus Nutraceuticals has launched its immunity boosters Zys-Co-Vir and Zys-Co-Min formulated as per the recommendation of the Union AYUSH Ministry to boost immunity against Covid-19.

Zys-Co-Vir and Zys-Co-Min are offered as a oral sugar-free suspension and as mouth melt tablets.

Amar Venkatarangan, CEO, Zystus Nutraceuticals, in a statement said, “Now, more than ever, people must take more care of their health and strengthen their immune system. The immunity boosters we have developed contain essential nutrients and antioxidant herbs to speed up the body’s healing processes.”

Zys-Co-Min tablets have a combination of vitamins, minerals and herbs, containing vitamin C and D3, zinc, and ginger extract. The liquid formulation contains vitamin C, Vitamin B, zinc, amla, piperine, and curcumin. The Zys-Co-Vir (Ayush Kwath) tablet and suspension contain a composition of tulsi, sunthi, dalchini, and krishna marich in a ratio of 4:2:2:1, in keeping with the AYUSH Ministry recommendations.

Dr. Sharath Reddy, Director, Medicover Hospitals said, “Zystus Nutraceuticals immunity boosters have been developed at the right time and contain the right blend of vital minerals, vitamins and herbal ingredients to support healthy immune function and promote detoxification.”