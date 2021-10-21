24x7 rural power supply eludes most States

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
From an average 20.41 hours in 2018-19 to 21.09 hours in 2020-21, availability of power in rural India has marginally increased even as it has gone up substantially in urban areas. In 2018-19 average power availability in urban areas was 21.43 hours, it is now 23.35 hours.
According to data presented by the Ministry of Power to Lok Sabha in August this year, Himachal Pradesh ranks at the bottom for power availability in rural areas. The average power supply in rural Himachal Pradesh in 2020-21 was 15.50 hours; it is preceded by Uttar Pradesh (16.26 hours), Karnataka (19.11 hours), Tripura (19.33 hours), and Haryana (19.57 hours). Interestingly, all these States provide more than 23 hours of power supply in urban areas.
Jammu and Kashmir has low power supply in urban areas (22.59 hours) followed by Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland with 22.44 hours. Bihar and Haryana supply 23.23 hours and 23.24 hours of power, respectively, to their cities.
Indian Energy Exchange jumps to all-time high on bonus share plan
Tripura, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh provide almost 24 hours of power supply in urban areas.
Electricity is a concurrent subject where the States or State power utilities supply and/or distribute it. All States and Union Territories have signed MoUs with the Union Government to ensure 24x7 power supply to all households, industrial and commercial consumers, and adequate supply to agricultural consumers from April 1, 2019.
Supply and distribution problems
Under the Saubhagya scheme, as of March 31, 2021, all States have reported 100 per cent electrification of all the willing un-electrified households identified before 2019 — namely, 2.817 crore households.
IPCL sees 80% of power supplies to come from renewables
In July this year, the government informed Lok Sabha that there is no shortage of electricity in the country. Against a peak demand of 200 gigawatts (GW), the established generation capacity is 382 GW. Interruption in supply is generally due to constraints in the distribution network, or the financial constraints of some distribution companies.
However, consumers are not too happy with the power supply situation. NITI Aayog, Ministry of Power, Rockefeller Foundation, and Smart Power India’s ‘Electricity Access in India and Benchmarking Distribution Utilities’ report in 2020 reflects this. About 66 per cent of those surveyed were satisfied with utility services — 74 per cent in urban areas and 60 per cent in rural areas.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...