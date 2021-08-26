Covid claims in first five months of FY22 exceed full-year claims in FY21

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Covid-related health claims in the first five months of the current fiscal have already topped similar claims in the full fiscal of 2020-21 and non-life insurers are watchful about the impact of a possible third wave. The only silver lining is the sustained demand for health cover that has boosted growth for the industry.
According to general insurance industry data, as many as 23,64,957 Covid claims were reported on a cumulative basis by August 18, amounting to ₹29,949.9 crore. Of these, 19,66,595 claims worth ₹18,325.4 crore have been settled.
Bhaskar Nerurkar, Head, Health Claims, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, said, “By July this year, Covid-related claims had touched 127 per cent of last year’s claims. Overall health claims are certainly increasing, but our focus is to be there for our customers in times of need. Covid-related claims have now come down and claims are now regarding pre-planned surgeries and other procedures. Industry is on a wait and watch mode, but no one can predict if and when a third wave will happen.”
Insurers say that even as Covid-related claims have come down in recent months, medical claims for routine surgeries and hospitalisation are now picking up.
“In some cases, there is also a lag in reporting due to the lockdowns and we are now getting claims for procedures like dialysis,” said another insurer.
Many insurers have reported losses in the first quarter of the fiscal and have warned that a third wave could further put pressure on their already elevated combined ratios.
“The heightened loss ratios and in turn lower solvency for India’s health insurers in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 and first quarter of 2021-22 are expected to normalise gradually with reduction in Covid cases and increased vaccinations (assuming there are no recurring Covid waves),” ICICI Securities said in a recent report.
A report by CARE Ratings also noted that the sector is expected to witness pressure in near term profitability given that no increase in the motor TP premium has been announced and Covid claims are persisting and net incurred health insurance claims have jumped more than 1.5 times in the first quarter this fiscal versus a year ago.
A number of insurers are also looking at raising prices for health products to meet the losses.
Meanwhile, the health segment grew 34.2 per cent between April and July this year, which is much higher than 9.9 per cent a year ago, when a large part of the period was under a lockdown.
“Health insurance premiums have been the main drivers of the non-life insurance industry since the commencement of the Covid-19 pandemic,” CARE Ratings said.
While general insurers grew 12.9 per cent on a year on year basis between April and July, standalone health insurers reported a 46.1 per cent growth in premium in the same period on an annual basis.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...