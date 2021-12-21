IPO frenzy 2021: Nasdaq and Shanghai Stock Exchange lead in listings

The year 2021 has been unprecedented for initial public offers, with a large number of companies approaching investors to raise funds, despite the uncertainties cause by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to data from the World Federation of Exchanges, the number of IPOs as well as funds raised globally were at record highs; there were more than 1,994 domestic IPO listings — the highest in the last five years.

Stock exchanges in the US and China witnessed the largest number of IPO listings and together occupy the top four positions. Nasdaq topped with 237 domestic IPOs between January and November 2021 — 63.45 per cent more than in 2019. NYSE, too, witnessed a flurry of lPOs — 180 in the first 11 months of this calendar, which is way more than the 26 listings in 2019. Rivian Automotive, an electric vehicle automaker, raised close to $12 billion to become the second most valuable US automaker after Tesla, surpassing General Motors and Ford Motor Co.

The two Chinese stock exchanges, Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shengen Stock Exchange, also witnessed intense activity in the primary market. China Telecom Corp, the country’s second largest mobile operator, was one of the notable IPOs this year, raising more than $8.5 billion.

New investor rush

The IPO frenzy appears to have been fuelled by a few factors. One, the strong rally in stock prices since last year created a big demand for IPOs. Two, the entry of a large set of new investors, due to Covid, resulted in greater demand for new-age tech and digital companies. Three, many tech and digital start-ups witnessed a jump in business and valuation. The private equity and venture capital investors in these companies wanted to exit while the going was good, leading to these IPOs. This also perhaps explains why Nasdaq witnessed the highest number of IPOs.

Indian boom

This has also been an unparalleled year for IPOs in India. The number of domestic IPOs in the National Stock Exchange has increased by 113.3 per cent since 2019.

Domestic IPOs were valued at $13.4 billion this year. This is higher than even the $10.5 billion raised in 2017. Due to the pandemic, 2019 and 2020 had much lower IPO proceeds of around $1.7 billion and $1.8 billion, respectively.

Of the $13.4 billion raised so far in 2021, only two companies crossed the billion-dollar mark, with one of them crossing two billion. One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, raised more than $2.4 billion through its IPO in November. The second company to raise more than a billion dollars is the restaurant aggregator Zomato.

Two Chennai-based companies, multinational health insurance company Star Health and Allied Insurance and chemical company Chemplast Sanmar, are among India’s top 10 IPOs of 2021. Star Health and Allied Insurance raised over $844.4 million while Chemaplast Sanmar raised over $508 million.