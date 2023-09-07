Unveiling a Compelling Trend: LPG Prices Soar, Yet Households Triple LPG Cylinder Refills since FY19. Join us to delve into the intricate dynamics of high LPG costs versus household demand for clean cooking fuel. Explore the resilience of PMUY households as they navigate the challenging landscape of cooking essentials. Discover more in this insightful report that sheds light on the double challenge of affordability and preference. Stay informed with the latest on #LPGPrices, #PMUY, and #CookingFuelTrends
