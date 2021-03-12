Pace of vaccination must be 4 times faster to achieve target of 20-25 cr people by July

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Covid-19 vaccination programme is in full swing with India ranking third globally, based on the cumulative number of doses administered by each country. But India’s pace may not be fast enough to reach the government’s target of vaccinating 20-25 crore people by July.
According to Health Ministry data, the number of people inoculated with the first dose of a Covid vaccine stood at 2.1 crore as on March 11. This means that 20.39 crore of the target population is yet to get the first dose, based on the median target population.
On an average, 7,20,506 doses are being administered daily, based on the vaccination numbers from February 15 to March 9. However, to achieve the target of vaccinating 20-25 crore people by July 31, this rate needs to be scaled up at least four times — that is, 29,67,238 shots daily.
“At the current rate of vaccination, it wouldn’t be possible to achieve the target of inoculating 20-25 crore people by July,” said Himanshu Sikka, Lead – Health, Nutrition and WASH, IPE Global, adding that creating more awareness in non-metro areas (where the participation is low), relaxing age-group limitations, or even opening it for everybody, and educating the public that there are very few adverse reactions to the vaccination will encourage more people to step forward to take the jab and a shot at the target.
Among the top 10 most populous States, Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Bengal have vaccinated at a higher rate — 27, 26 and 18 persons per 1,000 population, respectively. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh are laggards with their numbers at 7, 8 and 12 persons per thousand, respectively.
To successfully vaccinate the target population by July 31, UP needs to administer 4,99,390 doses daily from its current average of 46,823; Bihar must do 2,65,392 (27,303)and Madhya Pradesh 1,77,980 (27,197).
LS Shashidhara, Dean of Research and Professor of Biology, Ashoka University, says that if vaccine production is ramped up and the entire pipeline of distribution and administration is well worked out, then the target is not unreachable. He added that more centres and hospitals have to be made available for vaccination with ample doses of vaccines.
“But as far as stopping the pandemic is concerned, it is very important to vaccinate the working population because they are the carriers of the infection,” Shashidhara noted.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Why innuendos, double-meaning jokes or crude descriptions of the anatomy fill in for sex education in India
Help women move up the ladder, experts say
It may not survive tyrants if left to intellectuals
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...