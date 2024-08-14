The 2024 Paris Olympics, where India won six medals, one-fifth of the athletes were created by Khelo India scheme. Data from the Rajya Sabha reveals that out of 117 athletes sent to represent India in the 2024 Paris Olympics, 28 were Khelo India athletes. Similarly, in the 2022 Asian Games held in Hangzhou, 19.3 per cent of the 644 Indian participants were Khelo India athletes.

The overall budget for the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs is, however, quite low at ₹3,442.3 crore in 2024-25 (BE), remaining almost unchanged from the previous year. The sports budget accounts for less than 1 per cent of the revenue expenditure. But within the sports budget, the proportion of the Khelo India allocation has gone up from 6.9 per cent in 2015-16 to 26.1 per cent in 2024-25.

The Khelo India programme, launched in 2016, aims to nurture sports at the grassroots level. A Khelo India athlete receives a ₹10,000 monthly stipend as an out-of-pocket allowance and is also eligible to receive ₹5.08 lakh per annum for coaching, education, medical insurance and other related expenses.

State-wise allocation

There does not seem to be a link between representation of States in international sports events and allocation of Khelo India funds. In the 2024 Paris Olympics, out of the 117 players, the majority hailed from Haryana, Punjab and Tamil Nadu, with 24, 20 and 13 players, respectively. Of the six medals won by India, four were won by athletes from Haryana.

Similarly, in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, out of 205 Indian participants, Haryana, Punjab and Kerala had the highest representation with 34, 20 and 11 players, respectively. Athletes from Haryana alone secured 13 medals in the competition.

But out of the ₹2,168 crore centrally allocated to all States under the programme, Haryana has received only ₹66.6 crore, Punjab received ₹78 crore and Tamil Nadu only ₹20 crore till date.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh have received ₹438.3 crore, ₹426.1 crore, and ₹148.9 crore, respectively. While Uttar Pradesh has 188 Khelo India athletes, Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh have only 61 and 16 players, respectively.

Why the disparity in allocation

Piyush Jain, Secretary of Physical Education Foundation of India, explained, “The government has been investing significantly in the Khelo India programme, focusing on developing strong infrastructure and identifying talented athletes to enhance grassroots sports. Funding is largely performance-based, with athletes receiving financial support based on their achievements. Since States like Haryana and Punjab already have well-established sports infrastructure, the government has shifted its focus to States like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, which require more financial attention for sports development.”

A person affiliated with the Sports Ministry of Punjab pointed out, “States like Uttar Pradesh receive more funds due to political considerations. Additionally, Gujarat’s increased funding can be linked to the Central government’s support for the State’s bid to host the 2036 Olympics.”

He also said, “There needs to be a more balanced approach in allocating funds to the Khelo India programme, as the current ₹10,000 stipend is insufficient to meet the needs of athletes, especially those selected to represent India on the global stage. This amount is unlikely to provide substantial support.”

The Human Resource Development Standing Committee Report in December 2019 on the Khelo India Scheme highlighted that out of 1,518 players who joined for training in 2018-19, around 893 dropped out due to the lack of integrated academic education. The report recommended providing educational and hostel facilities to ensure that trainees can complete their basic education alongside their sports training.