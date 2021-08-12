Public sector banks report sharp slippages in MSME loans in Q1

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
In a visible sign of stress in the MSME portfolio, public sector banks reported a sharp jump in fresh slippages in their small business loan book during the first quarter of FY22. The second wave of the pandemic appears to have further impacted small businesses, severely curtailing their repayment ability.
The country’s largest lender State Bank of India posted its highest ever quarterly net profit at ₹6,504 crore in Q1FY22. However, fresh slippages of the state-owned lender jumped more than four times to ₹15,666 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal against ₹3,637 crore of slippages in the year-ago quarter. Over 40 per cent of SBI’s total slippages in Q1 or ₹6,416 crore came from the MSME sector.
Similarly, other major PSU banks like Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India have all witnessed a substantial jump in fresh slippages from the MSME sector.
Nearly 59 per cent of Indian Bank’s fresh slippage in Q1FY22 at ₹4,204 crore came from the MSME sector while in the case of Canara Bank, MSME sector accounted for 58 per cent of the total slippage of ₹4,253 crore during the said period.
In its Financial Stability Report (FSR) for July, the Reserve Bank of India had cautioned that banks face the prospect of a rise in non-performing loans, particularly in their small and medium enterprises (SME) and retail portfolios.
“Within the domestic financial system, credit flow from banks and capital expenditure of corporates remain muted. While banks’ exposures to better rated large borrowers are declining, there are incipient signs of stress in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and retail segments,” the report noted.
On a year-on-year basis, the overall slippages of all public sector banks collectively jumped more than four times to ₹53,914 crore in Q1FY22 from ₹13,188 crore in Q1FY21. SBI, PNB, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank are among the top five banks with highest fresh slippages collectively accounting for 75 per cent of the total slippages in the first quarter.
In its bid to ease the stress in MSME portfolio of banks and NBFCs, the RBI has been introducing various restructuring schemes. Since 2019, the RBI permitted restructuring of temporarily impaired MSME loans (of size upto ₹25 crore) under three schemes. Accordingly, public sector banks have collectively restructured loans worth ₹56,866 crore under the restructuring scheme of January 2019, February 2020 and August 2020.
“Despite the restructuring, stress in the MSME portfolio of PSBs remains high,” the central bank said in its FSR.
The current spike in fresh slippages comes in the backdrop of significant increase in credit disbursement to the MSME sector during 2020-21 aided by the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS). Launched in May 2020, the ECLGS aims to provide collateral-free and government-guaranteed loans to MSMEs and other entities affected by the pandemic. The government has since extended the scope of the scheme from time to time through ECLGS 2.0, 3.0 and 4.0 to cover more sectors of the economy.
According to SIDBI-TransUnion Cibil’s quarterly report ‘MSME Pulse’, strong rebound in credit demand, accompanied by equally strong credit supply and ECLGS support, has led to growth in the credit outstanding amount of MSME sector to ₹20.21 lakh crore, with a YoY growth rate of 6.6 per cent.
“In FY21, the country disbursed loans worth ₹9.5-lakh crore to MSME sector; higher than ₹6.8-lakh crore in FY20. This sharp jump in MSME lending was supported by the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme of ECLGS which provided 100 per cent credit guarantee to lenders,” the report said.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...