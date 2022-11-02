On a crowded street in Mumbai, if someone screams Rahul and you see Shah Rukh Khan turn back, do not be surprised. After all, he had essayed a character named Rahul, eight times in a span of 20 years — from Darr (Rahul Mehra) in 1993 to Chennai Express (Rahul Mithaiwala) in 2013. But, contrary to what most people think, Rahul isn’t the name of the character that he had essayed most on-screen. It is Raj! On the Bollywood actor’s 57th birthday, we looked at some data about him.

Khan has played a character named Raj nine times on screen. In fact, the name of his first-ever appearance on-screen was when he played the role of a soldier named Raj Kumar Kapoor in a DD National series named Fauji. Since then, he was Raj eight more times, from Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (Raj Mathur) in 1992 to Dilwale (Raj Bakshi) in 2015. This is also considering his cameo appearance where his character Raj Malhotra from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was reprised in a song in the 2007-film Heyy Baby. Apart from Rahul and Raj, he was Arjun and Ajay twice each.