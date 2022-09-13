Rural inflation higher than urban inflation since January 2022  

Since January 2022, rural retail inflation was never lower than urban numbers in the country. While the combined retail inflation in August was 7 per cent, the rural inflation was 7.1 per cent. Urban inflation, on the other hand, was 6.72 per cent. In 2021, rural inflation was higher than urban inflation just once in 2021, (May 2021); the former remained higher than the latter for eight months in 2020.

Food for thought

The breakdown of the latest figures shows that, the current inflation is driven by high prices of food. Inflation in this component shot up from 6.75 per cent in July to 7.57 per cent in August. But July was an exception. In all the months from March 2022, the CPI inflation for food was above 7.5 per cent. A further breakdown shows that in August, the inflation for three food components, vegetables, spices and cereals was 13.23 per cent, 14.9 per cent and 9.57 per cent respectively.

And this could be the major reason for high CPI inflation in rural areas, according to experts. "Housing has a weight of nearly 22 per cent in the urban index but is nil for rural. This weight is distributed across other categories for rural. Hence, food products have a weight of approximately 54 per cent in rural versus almost 36 per cent in urban," explains Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda. "Inflation for food is almost the same for both – rural 7.5 and urban 7.6 per cent, given the weights, there is an upward thrust to rural inflation," he adds.

The root cause

Higher purchasing power in rural India due to increase in food prices could also be the reason behind higher rural inflation. The price of rice and wheat, the staples in the country, have risen over the last few months. Also, the MSP for the Kharif crops for the ongoing crop year, July 2022-June 2023 was hiked by 4-9 per cent, compared to the previous year. The Commodity Research Bureau data shows that since the beginning of 2022, food prices have risen globally too. The index is up 6 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Dipti Deshpande, Principal Economist, CRISIL Ltd, also says that food prices were what impacted rural inflation. "Earlier in the year, the sharp acceleration in food inflation owing to the impact of heatwave earlier in the year on vegetable prices led to much higher food inflation in March-April in rural areas compared to urban areas," she says, adding that fuel inflation also plays a major role.