As India grapples with the scorching April heat, data from the Central Water Commission on reservoir water levels show that water storage in all the dams in the country cumulatively is bad, compared to 2022.

As of April 13, 2023, the live water storage available in India’s 146 reservoirs is 70.198 billion cubic metre (BCM). This is 3.871 BCM or 5 per cent lower compared with 2022 levels. However, it is better than the average storage of the last 10 years.

“The live storage available in 146 reservoirs (right now) is 95 per cent of the live storage of the corresponding period last year and 118 per cent of storage of average of last ten years,” the bulletin notes.

Around 88 reservoirs have water storage less than 2022 levels and in 55 of them, water levels are lower than the 10-year-average numbers.

Trouble in East

The data from April 13, 2023, shows that the water levels in major reservoirs in the eastern part of India are particularly much lower than the 10-year-average level. This region consists of Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tripura and Nagaland.

“The total live storage available in these reservoirs (in the eastern region) is 7.746 BCM which is 39 per cent of the total live storage capacity of these reservoirs. The storage during the corresponding period of last year was 42 per cent and the average storage of the last ten years during the corresponding period was 44 per cent of the live storage capacity of these reservoirs.

The situation is quite bad in Bihar and West Bengal, where the water stored is 51 per cent 26 per cent respectively lesser than the 10-year-average levels. This means, according to the CWC’s definitions, water levels are deficient in the reservoirs in these States.

The water storage at Chandan Dam, the only major reservoir in Bihar, is 0.02 BCM, which is just 14.7 per cent of the dam’s total capacity. In Odisha too, the water levels are 14 per cent lesser than the average storage levels in the last ten years.

The situation is different in the North, where the reservoirs are cumulatively 38 per cent full, higher than last year’s 33 per cent. It is the same when it comes to the reservoirs in the Central region. However, in the West and the South, while the water levels are lower than April 2022 levels, they are better than the 10-year average.

Things aren’t that bad in the big dams in the country too. Indira Sagar Dam, the largest dam in the country has more water now than it did at this time in 2022. While it can hold 9.75 BCM, it is 39 per cent full . When it comes to Gandhi Sagar, 60 per cent of the total capacity is filled. However, it was 67 per cent full in last April. Both dams are situated in Madhya Pradesh, which falls in the central region.

