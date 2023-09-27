Tensions between India and Canada have reached a boiling point following allegations by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of potential Indian involvement in the assassination of Sikh separatist activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In retaliation, India has suspended its visa services in Canada, leaving a significant number of Indian-origin Canadians and travellers in limbo. With 1.4 million people of Indian origin in Canada and a substantial Indian student population, the impact of this diplomatic row is substantial.
