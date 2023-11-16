While the CPI inflation figures nationwide were at a four-month low, in three States — Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the retail inflation figures remained higher than the national average every month in 2023, until October. More in today’s Data Details
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.