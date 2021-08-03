Why the record low fiscal deficit of June quarter is unlikely to sustain

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
The fiscal deficit number for the June quarter for FY22 was a little surprising given the higher fiscal spending due to the second wave of Covid-19 and its impact on the economy. But since this is just the first quarter, not much can be read in to these numbers.
The fiscal deficit for this June quarter was ₹2,74,245 crore, about 58.6 per cent lower than the June quarter of FY21 and 36 per cent lower than the corresponding quarter in FY20. Robust direct tax collections and the surplus transfer from the RBI have saved the day, combined with a tighter rein on revenue expenditure. But there are many reasons why the number is likely to expand in the coming quarters.
The reduction in fiscal deficit was mainly due to a large jump in both tax and non-tax revenue receipts in the June quarter of this fiscal year. The RBI’s surplus transfer of ₹99,122 crore, much higher than the budgeted amount of ₹61,286 crore helped increase the non-tax revenue by 738 per cent to ₹1,27,317 crore.
But the jump in direct tax collection is a little more difficult to explain. Corporation tax collection for Q1 FY22 was at ₹1,23,689 crore. This is more than double the amount collected in the corresponding quarter of FY21. Surprisingly, this is also 75 per cent higher than the collection in the same quarter in FY20, which was a pre-pandemic period. The collection trend in income tax is also equally robust.
“It’s difficult to ascertain why there is a jump in direct tax collection in one quarter. Clearly the pandemic impact on activity has been lesser than expected,” says Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services. “Profitability of large corporates and income of individuals was not impacted too badly due to the pandemic. Companies have improved profitability with cost cuts and so on. That could perhaps account for the jump in corporation tax.”
However, with corporation tax collection in the first quarter is based on estimation of the profitability for the entire year, there is a possibility that the collections can be less robust in the coming quarters based on the perception regarding the impact of the pandemic.
The jump in direct taxes is at odds with the change in GST collections. GST collected this June quarter was almost on par with the collection in the corresponding quarter of FY20.
The lowering of fiscal deficit has also been made possible by reining in all non-essential revenue expenditure. Revenue expenditure is lower by 2 per cent despite a 14 per cent increase in interest payments. This is likely to change in the coming quarters due to the higher outgo on due to the second wave of the pandemic.
With the Budgeting exercise being cash-based, many of these payments may be accounted for in the subsequent quarters of this fiscal year.
“For 2021-22, on the revenue side, the slippage could be in divestment while tax collections and surplus transfer from RBI provide comfort. On the expenditure side, there is likely to be a higher outgo on food, fertiliser, MNREGA and health than initially budgeted. Since most ministries have been asked to be judicious about their non-essential revenue expenditure, overall revenue expenditure can be lower. But I don’t expect any cut in capital expenditure,” adds Arora.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...