A matter of time

Annapurani V | Updated on November 16, 2020 Published on November 16, 2020

The race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine is getting heated. Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their Covid vaccine was more than 90 per cent effective in the first results of the Phase 3 study. Here's a look at their trial progress,  estimated capacities of vaccine manufacturers and more

 

 


 


 


 

 

Covid-19
