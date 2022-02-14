hamburger

Visually

Action at the 2022 IPL aution

Parvathi Benu | Updated on: Feb 14, 2022

The two-day-long Tata IPL 2022 auction concluded in Bengaluru on Sunday. While fans are gearing up to watch the action on the ground, we took a look at the money spent over years, the most expensive players and more.

Published on February 14, 2022
cricket
IPL

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you