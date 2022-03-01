hamburger

Activity returns to normalcy after third wave

Ram Narayan Murthy | Updated on: Mar 01, 2022

The Google Community Mobility report shows that activity and mobility of people is returning to pre-pandemic levels. Visits for retail and recreation, to workplaces and parks have increased while number of people staying at home has reduced

Retail and Recreation - includes places like restaurants, cafes, shopping centers, theme parks, museums, libraries and movie theaters.

Published on March 01, 2022
travel and commuting
Covid-19

