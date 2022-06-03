hamburger

An insight into firearm-related crimes in India

Parvathi Benu | Updated on: Jun 03, 2022

The Arms Act, 1959 is a comprehensive act of the parliament that defines arms and their acquisition, manufacture, license and much more. The crimes committed with a weapon causing harm can be tried under this act. This includes firearms, too. The punishment under this act includes imprisonment between three years to life imprisonment and a fine. Here, we take a look at the crimes conducted using firearms in recent years

Published on June 03, 2022
crime, law and justice
