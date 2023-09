An analysis of State Budgets for FY24 by Bank of Baroda Research finds that only three States have debt-to-GSDP ratio below the FRBM norm of 20%. The higher debt level results in more interest outgo and stretches State finances further. Contingency liabilities in the form of guarantees given by States are another pain point for some.

