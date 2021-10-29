Visually

Cases decline but fatalities surge

Ram Narayan Murthy | Updated on October 29, 2021

The month of October witnessed a decline in daily Covid-19 cases, but fatalities spurted higher in the second half of the month, led by Kerala. Among the metros, Mumbai led in both new cases and deaths.

 

