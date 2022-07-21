 Commercial real estate on firm ground

Commercial real estate is projected to regain momentum in CY22 and CY23. While Bengaluru leads with highest occupancy and lowest vacancy, Indian cities have one of the lowest office rental rates globally
Compiled by Ram Narayan Murthy
Published on
July 21, 2022
