 Commercial real estate on firm ground

Ram Narayan Murthy | Updated on: Jul 21, 2022

Indian cities have one of the lowest office rental rates globally

Commercial real estate is projected to regain momentum in CY22 and CY23. While Bengaluru leads with highest occupancy and lowest vacancy, Indian cities have one of the lowest office rental rates globally

Compiled by  Ram Narayan Murthy

Published on July 21, 2022
real estate (industry)
