Fewer companies raised money via IPOs in 2020

Annapurani V | Updated on December 16, 2020 Published on December 16, 2020

The number of companies that raised money through initial public offerings fell by half this year. However, the cumulative value of the announced offerings was nearly double that of 2019. Here's a look at the IPO slate of 2020



 

