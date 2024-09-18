Rising gold prices and RBI’s increased scrutiny on unsecured personal loans have shifted the focus of lenders to gold loans. Outstanding gold loans are up 20-30 per cent across both banks and NBFCs as of June 2024 and the proliferation of digital products too is helping break the taboo of loans against gold jewellery
