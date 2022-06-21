hamburger

Visually

Why Agnipath

Parvathi Benu | Updated on: Jun 21, 2022

The scheme will ensure that more money is allocated to capital expenditure to modernise Defence equipment

On June 14, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Agnipath Yojana, under which young people aged between 17 and 21, could join the Defence forces for four years. The scheme will ensure that the proportion of salaries and pensions in the Defence Budget reduces and more money is allocated to capital expenditure to modernise Defence equipment. Here’s an overview of how the Defence Budget looked like over the years

Published on June 21, 2022
civil unrest
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you