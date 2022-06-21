Why Agnipath

On June 14, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Agnipath Yojana, under which young people aged between 17 and 21, could join the Defence forces for four years. The scheme will ensure that the proportion of salaries and pensions in the Defence Budget reduces and more money is allocated to capital expenditure to modernise Defence equipment. Here’s an overview of how the Defence Budget looked like over the years
Published on
June 21, 2022
