Impact of Russian invasion: 2014 and 2022

This is the second time in a decade that Russia has invaded its neighbour Ukraine. In February and March 2014, Russia invaded and annexed the Crimean peninsula. Russian currency and stocks were the worst affected in both episodes. Crude oil and gold prices, however, declined in 2014 due to global recession and supply glut. Russian economy and trade were hit badly in 2014; the impact this year is yet to be seen
Published on
March 08, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.