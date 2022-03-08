hamburger

Impact of Russian invasion: 2014 and 2022

Lokeshwarri SK | Updated on: Mar 08, 2022

This is the second time in a decade that Russia has invaded its neighbour Ukraine. In February and March 2014, Russia invaded and annexed the Crimean peninsula. Russian currency and stocks were the worst affected in both episodes. Crude oil and gold prices, however, declined in 2014 due to global recession and supply glut. Russian economy and trade were hit badly in 2014; the impact this year is yet to be seen

