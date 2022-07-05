hamburger

Visually

India Inc’s salary bill surges to ₹10-lakh crore

Ram Narayan Murthy | Updated on: Jul 05, 2022

More than a third of the total employee cost is paid by the technology sector

The pandemic may have resulted in some reduction in employee cost in FY21, but it has once again surged in FY22 to hit the ₹10-lakh crore. The private sector accounts for over three-fourths of the salary bill while the technology sector is the largest employer

Compiled by  Ram Narayan Murthy

Published on July 05, 2022
salaries and wages
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you