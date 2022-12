India is arming up

December 15, 2022 - Updated 09:25 pm IST

Tensions between India and China began to escalate after the Indian army and the Chinese army clashed along the LAC in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, 2022. India, being the world’s biggest arms importer and third largest arms spender, has been beefing up military power to neutralise increasing threats from China and Pakistan.

Share Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit

A file photo shows the Indian army personnel carrying out drills at Kibithu close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit