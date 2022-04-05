hamburger

Interest rates begin to creep up

Lokeshwarri SK | Updated on: Apr 05, 2022

Ahead of the MPC meeting, we look at how the RBI’s action in shifting the short-term liquidity management to Variable Reverse Repo Rate (VRRR) auctions is beginning to push up rates in the economy

Published on April 05, 2022
interest rate
