Karnataka and Maharashtra at the forefront in receiving FDI

Tunia Anna Cherian 4795 | Updated on: Jun 24, 2022

Despite the pandemic, India received record level of FDI in FY21 and FY22. Karnataka and Maharashtra accounted for a large portion of these inflows. Singapore nudged out Mauritius and US as the largest source of FDI  

Compiled by  Ram Narayan Murthy

Published on June 24, 2022
