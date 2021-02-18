Visually

Lacklustre participation of women in insurance products

Surabhi | Updated on February 18, 2021 Published on February 18, 2021

Women account for roughly 49 per cent of the country’s population. However, their share in life insurance is much lower, according to the Annual Report of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority 2019-20.

 

 

women
life insurance
