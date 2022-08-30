Nascent revival in private capex

Private capex showed signs of revival in FY22. Banks and financial institutions reported 403 projects, significantly higher than 220 projects reported during 2020-21. While the power sector attracted the most funds, Rajasthan received the most project sanctions in FY22.
Published on
August 30, 2022
