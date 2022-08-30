hamburger

Nascent revival in private capex

Rajasthan received the most project sanctions in FY22

Private capex showed signs of revival in FY22. Banks and financial institutions reported 403 projects, significantly higher than 220 projects reported during 2020-21. While the power sector attracted the most funds, Rajasthan received the most project sanctions in FY22.

