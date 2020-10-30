Visually

On the road to recovery

Annapurani V | Updated on October 30, 2020 Published on October 30, 2020

Covid-19 played havoc with start-ups in the country, as with other industries. Funding was derailed, firms began to see a decline in revenues, and many of them introduced layoffs, pay cuts and furloughs to stay afloat. However, the ecosystem has been recovering over the past couple of months and a few sectors such as ed-tech and healthcare have been growing steadily. Here's an overview


 


 


 

 

Published on October 30, 2020
start ups
