Red alert! The earth is heating

Annapurani V | Updated on October 28, 2021

The 26th meeting of the Conference of Parties (COP) - The UN Climate Change Conference - in Glasgow, UK, will see some key discussions on the progress towards the promises made by countries in the Paris Agreement. A global consensus on checking carbon emissions is vital as global temperatures and sea levels have increased rapidly over the last 50 years.

 

Published on October 28, 2021

