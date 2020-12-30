Visually

Smaller companies at the forefront in availing moratorium

Surabhi | Updated on December 30, 2020 Published on December 30, 2020

The RBI's loan moratorium scheme saw a steady acceptance from borrowers with 45.6 per cent of total customers availing it amid the economic uncertainty from Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Larger numbers of MSME borrowers have taken the moratorium, and Small Finance Banks have also recorded more takers. This indicates a possible stress ahead.

 

 

