Time to relax Covid restrictions in India?

Ram Narayan Murthy | Updated on: Feb 17, 2022

The stringency index that captures the extent of movement restrictions imposed to fight Covid-19, is among the highest in India. With cases as well as fatalities declining in the country, the government may soon need to think about relaxing these restrictions.

