Time to relax Covid restrictions in India?

The stringency index that captures the extent of movement restrictions imposed to fight Covid-19, is among the highest in India. With cases as well as fatalities declining in the country, the government may soon need to think about relaxing these restrictions.
Published on
February 17, 2022
