Under the ‘lens’

Globally, many cities are increasing their surveillance but Indian cities are among the top surveilled. This is shown in a report by Comparitech which provides information, tools, reviews and comparisons in cyber security and online privacy. The CCTV cameras taken into consideration are those primarily used by government entities.
Published on
August 23, 2022
