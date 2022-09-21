hamburger

UPI has not changed banking habits, yet

Ram Narayan Murthy | Chennai | Updated on: Sep 21, 2022
The number of ATMs and bank branches continues to increase

Despite an increase in digital payments through UPI, Indians have not reduced their cash usage or the way they bank. The number of ATMs and bank branches continues to increase, implying that users are still trooping towards them

